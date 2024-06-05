Cop shoots colleague and turns up to work the following day

The off duty constable shot his colleague and fled scene, only to report to work the next morning.

An off-duty police constable has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing his colleague in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The 47-year-old sergeant was killed while on night duty with another colleague constable at the Nsuze Police Station on Tuesday night.

In a surprising turn of events, the suspected murderer reported for duty on Wednesday morning and was arrested.

Constable shoots colleague

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the other constable who was on duty was busy patrolling inside the premises of the police station when he heard gunshot sounds coming out of the Community Service Centre.

The constable then ran to investigate the sound and, to his shock, reportedly saw the suspect fleeing from the scene.

“When the on-duty constable entered the CSC he reportedly found his Sergeant colleague sitting on the chair with gunshot wounds, and was declared dead at the scene,” said Netshiunda.

The motive for the killing is currently unknown. While the incident is being investigated, internal disciplinary action will be taken against the suspect.

Police mental health

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi urged police officers to use internal Employee Health and Wellness programs to manage stress and avoid violence.

He emphasised the importance of good relationships among officers and encouraged commanders to be more observant and supportive of their members.

“Commanders must be observant at all times and be closer to their members so that they may identify any feud between officers or any sense of unhappiness.

“Policing is a demanding and traumatic job at times and police officers are the most prized resources of the organisation and must be looked after as such.

“The incident at a police station in Nsuze is unfortunate and although criminal charges and internal disciplinary process will be pursued against the suspect, more efforts must be invested into the investigation of what could have led to such gruesome murder inside a building which is supposed to be a haven for police officers”, Mkhwanazi added.

