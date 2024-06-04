Gunmen shoot six people, set fire to shack with two girls inside in Soshanguve

The suspects were after the father of the girls, who was not at home during the incident.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt following another shooting and arson incident in Soshanguve.

Gunmen allegedly shot six people and burned a shack where two girls, aged four and seven years, were sleeping in Soshanguve on Sunday.

ALSO READ: 15 injured after tavern shooting in Soshanguve

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, two of those who were shot succumbed to the gunshot injuries. The other four were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“It is reported that armed suspects arrived at a shebeen at Changing Spot Informal Settlement in Soshanguve and fired shots at the patrons,” said Masondo.

“Two of the victims, a man and a woman, died on the scene, and the other four were taken to the nearest medical care centre. The suspects proceeded to a shack in the same area where they allegedly set alight the shack where two young girls were sleeping. They were both certified dead on the scene.”

A preliminary investigation suggests that the suspects were after the father of the girls, who was not at home during the incident.

ALSO READ: Four people including teen shot dead in Soshanguve

Police are working with the community and are following the leads that might soon result in the arrest of the suspects.

Soshanguve shootings

This comes as the Soshanguve community is still reeling from the shock of a shooting of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane.

Ditebogo was fatally shot outside his home when suspects hijacked his father’s car on 10 May. He was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

The three suspects implicated in his murder were formally charged with his death last week.

Elia Maeko, Ali Sithole and Nido Gumbi appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court last Tuesday. This after an identify parade was conducted by the state following their first court appearance.

ALSO READ: Ditebogo Junior Phalane: Three men officially charged with murder, abandon bail

They are each facing charges of murder and robbery under aggravating circumstances.

Gumbi faces an additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act as he is in South Africa illegally.

In January, four people were shot dead in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Soshanguve.

According to police, the suspects were armed with rifles and wore black bulletproof vests when they attacked.