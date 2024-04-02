KwaZulu-Natal man hijacked while urinating

A man was hijacked, robbed and left stranded on the side of the road while his car was struipped off and later abandoned.

The privacy and dignity of a man was invaded on Sunday when he was hijacked while relieving himself on the side of the road.

The man was hijacked by three men along the R102 near Canelands in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

While it is not known where the victim was heading to at the time, he was robbed at gunpoint in the wee hours of the morning.

Hijacking

The three suspects purportedly approached the victim and beckoned him for a discussion while he was urinating. As they neared him, one of the men brandished a firearm to intimidate and restrain him.

Now being surrounded by the perpetrators, the victim was further robbed of his valuables.

Furthermore, the hijackers chucked him into the boot of his white Toyota Yaris.

“They drove a short distance before they dumped him on the roadside,” said Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa).

Speaking to The Citizen, Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the man was not assaulted by the suspects during the time of the hijacking.

After being left stranded on the roadside, the man went to seek help at a nearby Shoprite store.

Stripped car

Additionally, as it seemed the suspects had no intention of keeping the car as it was later found abandoned on the side of the road.

“An intense search was conducted but the vehicle was not immediately recovered.

“Rusa recovered the car abandoned on Larson Road at approximately 06:36,” the unit added.

However, the car was discovered in a state far from its original and intact condition. The thieves had stripped it of three tyres, three rims, the battery, and the sound system.

According to Balram the victim opened a case with the South African Police Services in Veluram. However, no arrests have been made yet.