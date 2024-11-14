Gauteng toddler snatched from mother as they climb off taxi

The men reportedly seized Kutlwano and sped off, leaving the mother distraught.

Gauteng Police have launched a manhunt for a two-year-old who was reportedly snatched from his mother on Wednesday.

Kutlwano Shalaba and his mother were getting off a taxi in Tshirela, near the Dr Nhlapo stop sign, in Boipatong when three men approached them in a silver-grey VW Polo.

Sergeant Thembeka Maxambela said the suspects grabbed the child and sped off in the car, leaving his mother devastated.

A source said the mother, 38-year-old Keneiwe Shalaba, was “not okay” and did not sleep with worry over her child.

No arrests

Maxambela told The Citizen that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Police have called on the public to help find the child.

“Police urge anyone with relevant information to come forward and contact branch commander Captain Mokgoto at 082 778 7937 immediately, or Sergeant Thembeka Maxambela at 079 695 1338.”

Child abductions a scourge

According to Missing Children South Africa, a child goes missing every 5 hours in South Africa.

A report by Daily Maverick noted 16,151 children went missing in the 20 years from 2000 to 2020, with more than 4,000 of those believed to have still not been found.

Fidelity Services Group told The Citizen‘s sister publication the Boksburg Advertiser it had noted a rise in kidnappings and recently stepped up patrols during school drop off and collection times.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) has called for the government to introduce a minimum sentence for kidnapping.

“When children go to school in the morning, parents should not worry that some might not come home because of this evil practice of kidnapping. When parents leave for work, children should not doubt that they might not see them again.”

How to keep your child safe

According to Fidelity, the following tips can help:

• They must always walk to or from school with a friend or friends. Stick to streets they know, never take shortcuts through quiet areas or empty parking lots and never walk with cellphones and iPads in full view.

• If they get picked up at school, they should never leave the premises but always wait inside the school grounds for their lift to arrive.

• Younger children particularly must never get into a stranger’s car, even if the stranger claims that someone they love is hurt and that they have been sent to pick them up. Remind them that you would never send someone they don’t know to fetch them.

• Consider using a password system. If the person coming to collect you from school cannot repeat the password you and your child agreed on, they should not get into the car but immediately ask for help.

• If a stranger approaches your child, they should not talk to them no matter how friendly they may seem. If someone tries to grab them, they need to fight, kick and shout.

• If your child does encounter any suspicious activity, encourage them to get a good look and memorise their physical details and clothing, as well as the vehicle they are in. Listen for any names or other details that might help identify them later.

• Make sure your children memorise their full names, address and phone number. Using a play phone, teach them when and how to dial 10111. If they are older they should have emergency numbers programmed into their phone or consider having a safety App on their phone.

