Chinese national kidnapped in Gqeberha

The getaway vehicle was recovered later in New Brighton with no occupants.

Police are searching for a group of suspects who kidnapped a Chinese national in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

SAPS officers from Humewood were alerted to a kidnapping that happened on Wednesday at a shop on Govan Mbeki Avenue, Central.

Kidnapping

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said it is alleged that a 47-year-old Chinese national was opening his shop when he was approached by three male suspects who forced him into a white Ford EcoSport and drove off with him.

“The vehicle was recovered a short while later in New Brighton with no occupants. It has been confiscated for further forensic analysis. A kidnapping case was opened and is being investigated by the SAPS Humewood.”

Beetge has urged anyone with information that can assist the police investigation to contact the investigating officer at SAPS Humewood or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Rescue

Meanwhile, seven suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Chinese businesswoman in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The Hawks’ Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation, along with Crime Intelligence Technical Surveillance, the Special Task Force, Durban Metro Police, and Counter Narcotics, made the arrests last week.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the 46-year-old woman was accosted by the suspects, aged 21 to 48, while she was closing her bottle store in Kokstad in September.

“She was taken together with her security guard in her vehicle which was later found abandoned at Bhongweni area in Kokstad. The security guard was dropped off in the vicinity and the suspects disappeared with the victim.”

More arrests

Mhlongo said a case of kidnapping was reported at the Kokstad police station and assigned to the Hawks for “intensive investigation”.

“The following day, the suspects made a phone call demanding a ransom of R15 million. After long negotiations, R305 000 was paid to the suspects but they did not release the victim as agreed.”

Mhlongo said more arrests are expected.

