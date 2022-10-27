Three suspects nabbed for impersonating traffic cops in Midrand

Citizen Reporter

The Gauteng Traffic Police arrested three suspects on Wednesday, for impersonating the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The trio were nabbed along the R562 Road during a routine roadside check by the traffic police.

Arrested during a routine roadside check

The officers noticed a white Nissan NP 300 approaching them, which they thought was suspicious.

The officers then stopped the vehicle and inspected the licence disc, which made them skeptical about legitimacy.

According to Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane, the officers told the occupants to exit the car so they can search it.

“The officers then noticed an EMPD uniform dressed by a 34-year-old Zimbabwean national. The officers interrogated the suspects and established that they were not officers.

“The trio, aged 34, 41 and 45, realising they were caught, attempted to bribe the officials with R20 000 to evade arrest. They were immediately cuffed and detained at the Midrand police station,” said Maremane.

Unlawful to impersonate cops

The suspects were in possession of two full set of EMPD uniforms, three traffic officers reflective jackets, EMPD boots, Jammers with 10 aerials and a car battery, Panga, 4 cellphones, and a replica Z 88/Beretta 9mm firearm, of which the officers confiscated together with the Nissan NP they were travelling in.

The suspects are scheduled to make their first appearance at the Midrand Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, on charges of unlawful possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, impersonating a law enforcement officer, corruption and possession of the Jammer.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police management commend the officers for acting swiftly to intercept the suspects and stopping them in their tracks. The department would like to caution anyone that it is unlawful to impersonate a law enforcement officer,” said Sello Maremane.

Maremane said they are on high alert to stop criminals who impersonate traffic officials.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police would like to urge the Criminal Justice System to impose a harsher sentence against these suspects as they tarnish the reputation of hard-working law enforcement officers in the province,” he added.

