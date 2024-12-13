Gautrain rolls out special service for Chris Brown concert

The American superstar's concert will be held at the FNB Stadium this weekend.

Gautrain to provide transport to the Chris Brown concert. Picture: Neil McCartney

Gautrain has announced a dedicated late-night service and shuttle buses to ensure safe and convenient travel for concertgoers attending Chris Brown’s concert this weekend.

The American superstar will gather fans at the FNB Stadium on 14 and 15 December.

The initiative is part of Gauteng’s broader public transport strategy to support large-scale events and boost tourism in the province.

ALSO READ: Attending Chris Brown’s concert this weekend? Watch out for these 5 common pickpocket scams

Gautrain’s commitment to supporting major events

Speaking to The Citizen, Gautrain Management Agency’s Senior Executive Manager for Communication and Marketing, Albi Modise, said they are committed to ensuring the safety and convenience of concertgoers while promoting local tourism.

“We’ve always supported major events by enhancing our services. When the rugby team returned from the World Cup last year, we offered a free service to welcome them at the airport.

“Similarly, during a recent rugby match at Ellis Park, we partnered with Prasa to ensure seamless connections for our users. This effort aligns with positioning Gauteng as a key destination for events, helping to grow tourism while reducing road congestion and providing effortless access to venues.”

The Gautrain’s standard service, which usually ends at 8:30pm, will be extended for the concerts, with the last train departing Park Station at midnight.

Standard train, bus, and parking fares will apply.

Additionally, a bus shuttle service will connect Park Station to FNB Stadium. The first shuttle will leave Park Station at 11am, while the final shuttle departs from the stadium at 11:30pm.

Passengers can conveniently pay with contactless bank cards or purchase a Gautrain card for R20.

Gautrain Management Agency CEO Tshepo Kgobe said this service is more than just providing efficient public transport to commuters.

“Our goal is to provide efficient public transport not only for daily commuters but also for major social, sporting, and lifestyle events.

“This integrated transport service will reduce road congestion, minimise accidents, and encourage greater use of public transport over private vehicles.”

NOW READ: ‘No DNA, just RSA’: Seven moments in 2024 that will fill you with patriotism [VIDEO]