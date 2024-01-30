‘I’m no drunkard, Mr Steenhuisen’ – amaPanyaza crime warden hits back

We are honest people, reporting to duty, trying to make a difference in our community by working for a project we believe in, CPW says.

Thirty-year-old Gift Mabuzo from Ekhuruleni doesn’t even drink sociably on the weekends. Which is why this newly appointed Crime Prevention Warden could not wrap his mind the recent utterings by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, where both Mabuzo and his fellow recruits were called ‘drunkards’ in ‘Pep-bought uniforms’ by the political leader.

Steenhuisen was speaking during campaigns in Soshanguve over the weekend, when he commented Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s latest crime-preventing venture in the establishment of the Crime Prevention Wardens unit early last year.

According to the Gauteng government, the unit was in response to the high crime and unemployment rate in the province’s townships. The project with the appointment of the now dubbed amaPanyaza crime wardens aims to address both issues.

More than 4000

By December 2023, there were more than 4000 amaPanyaza wardens, addressing crime specifically in townships. Since their graduation, the wardens assumed the same legal status as Gauteng Provincial traffic officers.

But Steenhuisen was not convinced that the new recruits would help deter the crime in these regions.

“What did [Gauteng premier] Panyaza Lesufi do? He took your tax money to buy ill-fitting PEP Stores uniforms for untrained cadres and pretended that they were crime wardens.

“What kind of person pulls a drunkard out of a shebeen, gives him a uniform and a weapon, and then unleashes them on to a community?” he lashed out.

Blatant racism

South Africans have since expressed shock at the statement, expressing their offence over its blatant racism.

Equally offended were the actual wardens – most of whom are now in their 11th month of vigorous training and have already hit the ground running.

Mabuza was one of them.

The father of one from Ekhuruleni had a solid background in policing before he applied for the position.

“When I heard of the project, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. Growing up in the townships, crime has always been part and parcel of our lives.

“I wanted to be part of the solution in the fight against crime in the township. That’s when I applied for this job,” he said.

I don’t even drink

“I think it was unfair of Mr Steenhuisen to call us drunkards. I don’t even drink. I’m no drunkard. It was also unfair to call us untrained.

“Especially since our training regiment was so hard. Personally, I found drill the hardest. But I pushed through. I wanted to make a difference [in] my community and I wanted to secure a job that could help me provide for my four-year-old daughter,” he said.

Fellow ward Refilwe Ntenjwa (31) from Dawnpark in Boksburg shared Mabuza’s sentiment. She told of how hard the recruits trained in the six months leading to their reporting to the field.

“Drill was extremely hard. The training entailed strenuous routines and it was something we pushed ourselves through,” she said.

Refilwe Ntenjwa, a mother of one is proud of her job.

Ntenjwe – a mother of an 11-year-old daughter – said she was surprised that such comments would be made about the amaPanyaza crime wardens.

“It was just racist. We are honest people, reporting to duty, trying to make a difference in our community by working for a project we believe in. These comments are irresponsible,” she said.

Mabuza labelled them reckless.

“We are trying to exercise authority and crack down on criminals, but then you have a respected politician like Steenhuisen undermining us. He insults our uniform that is supposed to deter criminals by the sight of it alone – just like how the Saps does. How are we supposed to be respected in the community?” he asked.

Uniform changed my life

For Thulani Ndlovu who also joined the force recently, this uniform has changed his life.

Thulani Ndlovu finally has the authority to fight crime in his community.

“I have always been active in my community trying to fight the issue of crime in my township of Mamelodi. Now, with this uniform, I am finally respected as someone with authority to do so,” he said.

The 45-year-old father of four (including a child he ‘adopted’) had been unemployed for months on end when the opportunity to train as a crime prevention warden came up.

“Since crime prevention was something I was passionate about, I knew this was something I was meant to do,” he said.

“I’ve always exercised but the physical training aspect of it all was very challenging. I knew this was going to help me put food on my family’s table.

“My first born is in Matric this year. I wanted to provide for her and for her to not worry about certain things so that she could do well in her studies,” he said.

“This job truly changed my life and has helped our community. I think Mr Steenhuisen’s comments were unfair. Our townships are not just shebeens. This was a direct insult to our community who saw us amaPanyaza crime wardens as beacons of hope to help fight the crime in our areas,” he concluded.