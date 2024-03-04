Gqeberha businessman kidnapped outside his fishery

Police say Ah-Tow was opening his store when five armed men bundled him into a silver Chevrolet Cruze before speeding off.

More than three days have passed since Gqeberha businessman Neal Ah-Tow was kidnapped outside his fishery and the police have asked the public to help in locating him.

The 58-year-old was about to open his store on Chrichton Street in Sidwell at 7.15am on Friday morning when five armed men shoved him into a silver Chevrolet Cruze, which immediately sped off.

Appeal for information

Saps Algoa Park’s detectives are investigating a case of kidnapping and have appealed to anyone who may know anything relating to this incident or who can assist in tracing him, to contact detective warrant officer Kleinhans on 083 243 4567 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

Neal Ah-Tow. Photo: SA Police/X

Recent kidnappings

In February, Adriaan Theunis van Lingen (64) from Pretoria East was kidnapped and murdered.

Two men have since been arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder.

Van Lingen was reported missing when he failed to return to his Wingate Park Golf Estate home from a meeting in Olifantsfontein, Ekurhuleni.

He had been expected home by 17:00 and when his security provider was informed, it discovered the tracking device on his white double-cab Ford Ranger and phone had been disabled, causing his family extreme worry.

In January, a woman was kidnapped after a business robbery next to the ANC Regional Office on West Porges Street in the West Rand, Gauteng.

“The vehicle of the victim was later discovered in Tenacres AH. The police are busy investigating the case and request the assistance of the community,” Randfontein Police Station Commander Brigadier Jacob Manamela said.

