Grief claims grandfather after granddaughter’s burial

3 June 2025

Votch Molondobozi, 83, collapsed in hospital just after his granddaughter was buried. The family now grapples with two tragic losses and a search for justice.

Grief claims grandfather after granddaughter’s burial

Nzalama and Votch Mlondobozi. Pictures: Supplied.

An 83-year old man, whose granddaughter was allegedly killed by her live-in lover, who allegedly drove his car over her during a drinking binge, died in hospital minutes after she was buried.

Votch Molondobozi was overcome by emotion and struggled to breathe after hearing his favourite granddaughter had been buried.

Tragedy strikes Twice

Nzalama Mlondobozi, 36, was buried at the weekend. Speaking from the Letaba Hospital government mortuary, family spokesperson Given Molondobozi said hospital officials called and told them he had complications.

“Not long afterwards, we received news that he was gone,” said Given.

“My grandfather spent days asking about how his granddaughter was killed and why her killer was not arrested.”

