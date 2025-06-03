Dirco confirms death of SA citizen in West Virginia, US

South Africa’s embassy in Washington is providing full consular assistance to the family

Government has confirmed that a South African citizen has died in the United States (US).

International Relations Department (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the individual passed away in West Virginia.

“The government of the Republic of South Africa confirms with deep sadness the tragic passing of a South African citizen in West Virginia, United States of America.

“The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, has extended condolences to the bereaved family during this profoundly difficult time,” Phiri said.

Consular assistance

Phiri added that South Africa’s embassy in Washington, D.C., is providing full consular assistance to the family.

“The circumstances surrounding this tragic death remain under active investigation by the relevant United States authorities.

“Out of respect for the ongoing investigative process, the sensitivity of the matter, and the privacy of the grieving family, the South African Government will not be providing further detailed commentary at this time,” Phiri said.

Murder

According to Women for Change, the person has been identified as 32-year-old Kim White Towne.

Towne was allegedly murdered by her husband, Alexander Towne, in their home in Chantilly, Virginia, United States, on 24 May 2025.

In 2023, Towne, originally from Cape Town, moved to the United States with Alexander, a US citizen and military veteran.

Argument

On 24 May 2025, just two hours before her death, Towne reportedly called a family member, expressing fear and distress over her violent marriage. The family member urged her to contact the police.

It is alleged that the argument between Kim and Alexander escalated, and he fatally strangled her. After the alleged brutal murder, the husband reportedly called the police and confessed to assaulting and killing his wife.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Towne’s lifeless body.

Arrest

Alexander was arrested, charged with second-degree murder, and is currently being held without bail. It is reported that their three-year-old child was inside the home when the incident occurred.

In 2024, Towne had reportedly obtained a protection order against her husband, which led to his removal from their home. She stayed with a family member for some time, but a few months later, the couple reconciled.

