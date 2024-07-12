Gruesome murder of mother and son shocks Northcliff community

The woman had been stabbed multiple times in the back and her son was also stabbed multiple times at the Johannesburg home.

A 44-year-old woman and her 12-yearold son were brutally murdered in their Northcliff cluster house last week.

The bodies were discovered by a neighbour who called local firm SCP Security for assistance just after midday on 4 July.

The woman had been stabbed multiple times in the back and her son was also stabbed multiple times at the Johannesburg home.

‘A brutal ordeal’

Clive Maher of SCP Security was one of the first responders from his team. He said the scene was gruesome.

“It is something I have not seen for years, It must have been a brutal ordeal for the victims,” he said.

The alarm was raised by family members when the child did not arrive for his weekly martial arts lesson at his school, whereafter a family member went to the home.

A source close to the investigation confirmed that a bloody fingerprint was found on a gate leading into the property and is being analysed by forensics.

ALSO READ: Protection order meaningless: Free State man stabs wife to death in front of children

The names of the victims have not yet been released. Police are conducting a full-scale investigation.

A community Facebook post from Suburban Control Centre appealed for calm. “The motive for the killing is unknown,” said the post.

“This tragic incident has sent shock waves of fear through the Northcliff community and we ask that people do not speculate. Saps are working around the clock to arrest the killer.”

A family spokesperson asked that the investigation be allowed to run its course.

ALSO READ: Murder for R2 500: Man gets life imprisonment for assassinating KZN ward councillor