KZN woman sentenced to life plus 38 years for hiring hitman to kill partner

The victim's body was recovered after two months when the perpetrators tried to sell his car.

A woman and her accomplice were sentenced in the Durban High Court for the 2020 murder of Nkosi Timmy Langa.

Nomphumelelo Patricia Goncalves hired Nkosinathi Steve Zungu to kidnap and kill Langa, an act Zungu and an accomplice completed in the Ozwathini area.

The convicted murderers were arrested after the recovery of the Langa’s vehicle, which they had attempted to sell.

Kidnapped from home

The deceased Langa was living with the 28-year-old Goncalves in Pinetown when relationship problems prompted the woman to contact Zungu.

The reward offered by Gonsalves in return was an undisclosed sum of money and Langa’s motor vehicle.

The 37-year-old hitman acted with co-accused James Mthimkulu in kidnapping Langa from the couple’s home on 29 September 2020.

“Following a signal from Goncalves, they entered the home and accosted Langa. They forced him into his vehicle and drove off with him, leaving Goncalves at the house,” confirmed KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

“Langa was forced to give them his ATM PIN code and ATM card and they withdrew cash from various ATMs,” she added.

Two months to find body

The victim was taken to Ozwathini where he was killed and his body concealed. Upon confirmation of the murder, Gonsalves filed a missing persons report.

In what proved to be their undoing, the men attempted to sell the victim’s car. The police recovered the vehicle and an intermediary seller led the police to the murderers.

After being arrested, Mthimkulu pled guilty to the crime and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in early 2021.

“Langa’s remains were recovered almost two months after his murder,” stated Ramkisson-Kara.

Evidence overwhelming

During the trial, the court was presented with Langa’s vehicle tracker data, CCTV footage, mobile phone and bank records, as well as the testimony of the person found with the victim’s vehicle.

“[The prosecutor] also submitted a Victim Impact Statement compiled by Langa’s family members, who described the further trauma they experienced as they waited for DNA confirmation that the remains found belonged to him,” elaborated Ramkisson-Kara

The pair were sentenced to life in prison for one count of murder, as well as 10 years for kidnapping and 20 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Goncalves received an additional eight years for defeating the course of justice.