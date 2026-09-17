Hawks arrest suspect in R45m Mogalakwena tender fraud probe

The investigations are far from over and more arrests are expected.

The Hawks have swooped on the Mogalakwena Local Municipality in Limpopo, arresting a 37‑year‑old suspect in a R45 million tender fraud, corruption and money laundering probe that investigators warn is far from over.

The Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested the suspect on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, following an extensive investigation into allegations relating to a fleet management tender advertised and awarded by the municipality in 2022.

Investigations

Preliminary investigations revealed that the procurement process was allegedly not conducted in accordance with prescribed procedures.

Hawks spokesperson Avele Fumba said investigators are now following the money trail and examining the involvement of individuals and private entities allegedly linked to the tender.

“The investigation is probing potential financial prejudice to the municipality estimated at approximately R45 million. A legal entity allegedly linked to the arrested suspect has also been identified as part of the investigation.”

The suspect is expected to appear before the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 17 September 2026.

More arrests

Fumba warned that the investigation is far from over.

“More arrests are imminent as investigators continue to pursue outstanding leads and follow the evidence wherever it takes them.

“Members of the public who may have information that could assist the investigation are encouraged to come forward. Information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, subject to the applicable legal framework,” Fumba added.

Warning

Limpopo Hawks Provincial Head Major General (Adv.) Gopz Govender said the arrest sends a clear message that public money cannot simply become private wealth.

“Every rand entrusted to a municipality carries the hopes and needs of the people it is meant to serve. When that trust is allegedly betrayed, the Hawks will not look away. We will follow the evidence, follow the money and follow every lead, regardless of where it takes us.

“Those who have abused public resources must know that the law has a long reach. We will act without fear or favour, firmly, professionally and within the law,” Govender said.