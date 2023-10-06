Hawks nab foreign national over possession of explosives

The suspect was arrested a day after the official launch of the Border Management Authority (BMA) in Musina, Limpopo, on Thursday

The explosives were discovered in the suspect’s luggage. Photo: Saps

The Hawks have arrested a 38-year-old Zimbabwean allegedly for illegal possession of explosives.

The man was handcuffed in the early hours of Friday morning on the N14 on-ramp to Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said police received a tip-off the suspect was en-route to Johannesburg.

Explosives

“It is reported that the team which included the Silverton K9 and Forensic Science Laboratory, received a tip-off a certain individual was in a bus heading to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe with a consignment of explosives. The team immediately operationalised the information as the suspect was already in transit.

“The tip-off also indicated the explosives were destined for drop-off at Bosman train station in Pretoria. When the team arrived, the bus was already leaving for Johannesburg. They managed to tactically contain it on the N14 on-ramp to Johannesburg where the identified suspect was arrested and his luggage was searched wherein the explosives were discovered, Mogale said.

Mogale said the suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face to charges of illegal possession of explosives.

Vulnerable borders

The foreign national’s arrest comes a day after the official launch of the Border Management Authority (BMA) in Musina, Limpopo, on Thursday.

During the launch, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa’s deficiencies in border management had left them “vulnerable” to corruption and organised cross-border crime.

Ramaphosa said a secure border was important for curbing illegal migration.

“It is important to curb human smuggling and trafficking. The Border Management Authority will help in combatting cross-border crime as well. That is why it has become an important arm of our security apparatus.”

Ramaphosa also visited the Beitbridge Border Post with his counterpart from Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We agreed the establishment of the Border Management Authority will be an important tool for the development of the region,” Ramaphosa said.

