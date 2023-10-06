Four suspected CIT robbers killed in shootout with police in Durban

Police recovered a large quantity of explosives, several vehicle number plates, some of them Limpopo registration plates and signal jammers

Four suspects believed to have been involved in a spate of cash in transit robberies in the eThekwini District have been killed in a shootout with police on Friday morning.

Police said a team comprising of various police disciplines and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) followed up information after the spate in cash in transit heists.

Police spokesman Colonel Robert Netshiunda said intelligence led the law enforcement officers to a house at the corner of Queen Nandi Drive and Sikhindi Road in KwaMashu which was believed to be a safe haven for the suspects.

Shootout

“When police announced their presence, the suspects started firing gunshots at the police, leaving the men of law with no other alternative but to return fire and a shootout ensued. Four suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the shootout.

“The suspects, two of whom are from Limpopo province, were found in possession four firearms, an AK47 assault rifle, an R5 rifle and two pistol as well as numerous rounds of ammunition,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda police also found a number of items in the slain suspects possession.

“A large quantity of explosives, several vehicle number plates, some of them Limpopo registration plates as well as signal jammers were also found in possession of the suspects. A manhunt continues for more suspects.

“The independent Police Investigative Directorate have been summoned for further investigations,” Ntshiunda said.

