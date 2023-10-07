News today: Sassa fleecing, Nzimande interdicted, illegal explosives and e-toll refund backtracking

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes four suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shootout with police in eThekwini on yesterday morning, and the Council of the University of South Africa (Unisa) interdicted Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande from placing the institution under administration.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi backtracked on reported comments he previously made about refunding motorists who had diligently paid their e-toll accounts, and a 38-year-old Zimbabwean was arrested by Hawks for illegal possession of explosives.

News Today: 7 October

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about disruptive rain in one province and extremely high fire danger conditions in six provinces.

Full weather forecast here.

Meanwhile, stage 2 load shedding – which Eskom implemented at 5am on Friday – will continue until 5am on Saturday morning. Stage 1 load shedding will then be implemented from 5am on Saturday until 5am on Sunday.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way. Here’s your easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Four suspected CIT robbers killed in shootout

Four suspects believed to have been involved in a spate of cash in transit robberies in the eThekwini District have been killed in a shootout with police on Friday morning.

Police said a team comprising of various police disciplines and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) followed up information after the spate in cash in transit heists.

Police spokesman Colonel Robert Netshiunda said intelligence led the law enforcement officers to a house at the corner of Queen Nandi Drive and Sikhindi Road in KwaMashu which was believed to be a safe haven for the suspects.

CONTINUE: Four suspected CIT robbers killed in shootout with police

Nzimande interdicted on Unisa administration

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande has been interdicted by the Council of the University of South Africa (Unisa) against placing the institution under administration.

Nzimande had earlier this week served a notice of his intention to place Unisa under administration, and was expected to declare his decision on Friday.

Granted just hours before his announcement, a draft order by the North Gauteng High Court declared that Nzimande’s notice of intention was in breach of an order granted by Mr Justice Adams on 24 August 2023.

CONTINUE: Nzimande interdicted from placing Unisa under administration

Workers fleeced Sassa

Last month, millions of South Arica’s poorest and most vulnerable citizens were literally left out in the cold while queueing for their social grants due to widespread Postbank payment glitches.

But there were no such “payment issues” for 40 officials from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) who allegedly used fraudulent activities to fatten their own bank accounts over the past two years.

This was revealed by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu this week in response to parliamentary questions by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Laetitia Arries.

CONTINUE:

Foreign national nabbed with explosives

The Hawks have arrested a 38-year-old Zimbabwean allegedly for illegal possession of explosives.

The man was handcuffed in the early hours of Friday morning on the N14 on-ramp to Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said police received a tip-off the suspect was en-route to Johannesburg.

CONTINUE: Hawks nab foreign national over possession of explosives

Lesufi backtracks on e-tolls

The scrapping of the controversial e-toll system on the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) is slowly edging closer.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said National Treasury, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and the Gauteng Provincial Government are at the “tail end” of the process, but backtracked on reported comments he previously made about refunding motorists who had diligently paid their e-toll accounts.

CONTINUE: Lesufi backtracks on e-tolls refund plans

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ: Space muffins case, Unisa, toddlers ‘poisoned’, illegal immigration woes