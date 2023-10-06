JSC interviews: Who has been recommended for judge appointments?

The Commission is looking to wrap up the process for new judge appointments on Friday.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo interviews candidates for judicial positions in Johannesburg on 5 April 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews have entered the final day, with the Commission looking to wrap up the process for new judge appointments on Friday.

The commission is interviewing candidates for two positions at the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban.

Attorney Narini Hiralall, Professor Mbuzeni Mathenjwa, Advocate Cheryl Smart and Attorney Eric Zaca are vying for the permanent appointments in the KZN division.

Advocate Lesibana Ledwaba will also be interviewed for the one vacancy in the Limpopo High Court in Thohoyandou.

Ledwaba is the sole candidate.

Gauteng High Court

On Thursday, JSC decideded recommended four senior advocates to President Cyril Ramaphosa for permanent appointment to the Gauteng High Court.

The commission concluded interviews of seven candidates on Thursday and recommended Advocate Soraya Hassim, Advocate JJ Strydom, Advocate Omphemetse Mooki and Advocate Brad Wanless.

Electoral Court

Only one candidate was interviewed for a vacancy in the Electoral Court.

However, the JSC resolved to not recommend Judge Leicester Rock Adams for appointment.

Labour courts

Furthermore, the JSC decided to recommend Judge Edwin Molahlehi for appointment to the position of Deputy Judge President of the Labour Court and Labour Appeal Court.

The commission also recommended Judge Madeline Nkutha-Nkontwana, Judge Kathrine Savage and Judge Andre Van Niekerk out of four other vacancies in the Labour Appeal Court.

This leaves one position open.

All three vacancies for Durban, Gqeberha and Johannesburg were filled in the Labour Court after five candidates were interviewed.

Advocate Kelsey Allen-Yaman was recommended for appointment in Durban, while Attorney Reynaud Neil Daniels was selected for the Johannesburg office.

Attorney Molatelo Robert Makhura was picked for both the Johannesburg and Gqeberha Labour Courts.

Supreme Court of Appeal

Meanwhile, the JSC interviewed 11 candidates for the vacant positions in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The commission initially advertised five vacancies for the appellate court earlier in the year, but one post was later withdrawn.

Only two judges, Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Maleshane Kgoele, were recommended for appointment.

The JSC’s decision leaves two other vacancies open.

The names of Kathree-Setiloane and Kgoele will be submitted to Ramaphosa to make the final decision on their permanent appointments.

