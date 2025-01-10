Hawks bust human trafficking ring in Joburg, 15 Ethiopians rescued

Law enforcement authorities have rescued fifteen Ethiopian nationals and arrested three others.

The victims broke open a window and burglar bar and escaped. Picture: The Hawks

Law enforcement authorities have rescued 15 Ethiopian nationals who were being held against their will in a house in Sandringham on Thursday night.

The Hawks said 11 Ethiopian nationals have been hospitalised while dozens escaped, most naked.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase told The Citizen they swooped in after residents reported suspicious activities to the local police.

Rescue

Nkwalase said a joint operation between Sandringham SAPS, Gauteng Hawks, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and a private security company led to the dismantling of a human trafficking ring in Sandringham.

“On Thursday, 9 January 2025, at about 21:00, authorities responded to a tip-off from neighbours about suspicious activities at a residence on Luster Road, Sandringham. Upon arrival, they found 15 naked individuals, suspected to be Ethiopian nationals, held captive inside the house. Other eleven victims were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

“Preliminary investigation by the joint team revealed that the victims broke open a window and burglar bar and escaped. Few were rounded up in the area close to the crime scene while others escaped,” Nkwalase said.

Warning to residents

Nkwalase said further investigation led to the arrest of the three suspects, who were allegedly involved in human trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm.

He said the suspects were found with a 9mm P Tokarev pistol, one magazine and no ammunition.

“The matter was referred to the Gauteng Hawks’ Serious Organized Crime Investigation for further exploration, and the 26 undocumented individuals are currently being processed to determine their status as trafficking victims.

“The public is urged to report to the authorities any person seen without wearing clothes in the area as they may be linked to the incident,” Nkwalase said.

