‘Unacceptable’ that 443 Zimbabwean children were not with their parents – Motsoaledi

Border Management Authority (BMA) intercepted 42 buses trat were transporting the children across the Beitbridge border post into South Africa.

Entrance to the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpompo, 4 April 2023. Zimbabweans buy their basic stuff at the shops near the border and some cross illegally to come and buy goods through the 40 metre long fence which costs 37m along the border to keep Zimbabweans from illegally entering South Africa.Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said the 443 children from Zimbabwe who were rescued from potential trafficking into South Africa have been handed over to the Zimbabwean Authorities for processing.

This comes after Border Management Authority (BMA) intercepted 42 buses trat were transporting the children from Zimbabwe across the Beitbridge border post into South Africa on Sunday.

Authorities searched the buses and found children under the age of eight years travelling without parents or guardians.

Back to Zimbabwe

Motsoaledi said all the people in the 42 buses were refused entry into South Africa, and after engaging with the Zimbabwean Authorities.

“They were all taken back to Zimbabwe, including the children.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms these acts of criminality especially where the interest of the child is at stake. It’s unacceptable that these minors were not with their parents or guardians throughout this ordeal. Protecting children, especially in this period of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, is paramount,” Motsoaledi said.

Illegal immigration

Motsoaledi said the “entire episode” at Beitbridge highlights the achievements of the BMA and in a very short space of time.

“It’s a good sign in tackling sharply the outcry on porous borders. We’ll continue relentlessly to act swiftly in enforcing immigration and other laws in the interest of national security and safety of all persons in the country, especially during this peak period, the festive season, and beyond.”

The BMA said 150 adult Zimbabwean nationals were also apprehended and stopped on the same night.

BMA Commissioner, Dr Mike Masiapato, assured the nation that, “the BMA, Home Affairs officials and members of Saps are on the ground establishing all relevant details of the incident.”

“Further work is being done and will continue to be done to ensure detection of all perpetrators in order to bring all of them to book,” Masiapato said.

