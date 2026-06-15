Hawks bust trio linked to Eastern Cape kidnapping and armed robbery

The suspects allegedly targeted the victim shortly after he had received a Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout.

Three men accused of kidnapping, armed robbery and housebreaking have been arrested by the Hawks in an operation that rescued a victim, recovered stolen funds and disrupted a violent criminal enterprise in the Eastern Cape.

The trio, aged between 28 and 41, are expected to appear before the KuGompo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 June 2026, on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and housebreaking.

Breakthrough

Their arrest follows a major breakthrough by the KuGompo Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, working with Provincial Crime Intelligence, in the fight against organised violent crime.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the suspects were arrested on 13 June 2026 after a meticulous investigation into a brazen kidnapping, armed robbery and housebreaking incident in Phakamisa, Qonce.

“The arrests stem from a coordinated intelligence‑driven operation that resulted in the successful rescue of a kidnapping victim and the disruption of a criminal enterprise that allegedly targeted the victim shortly after he had received a Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout.”

Kidnapping

It is alleged that on 12 June 2026, heavily armed suspects forced entry into the victim’s home in Phakamisa, abducted him, seized his bank card and transported him to an undisclosed location where he was unlawfully detained.

While holding the victim captive, the suspects allegedly used his bank card to access and spend funds from his account.

Mhlakuvana said a case was opened and an intensive investigation launched. “Upon receiving information regarding the incident, law enforcement agencies immediately launched a manhunt. Through strategic intelligence gathering and coordinated operational efforts, investigators were able to identify and trace the suspects.”

Investigations

The intelligence‑led operation tracked the suspects to Hemingway’s Mall in KuGompo City, where they were allegedly observed using the victim’s bank card to conduct transactions.

Mhlakuvana said preliminary investigations revealed that purchases totalling approximately R21 650 had been made at various retail outlets.

“Operational members acted swiftly and intercepted the suspects as they exited one of the stores. The victim’s bank card was recovered in the victim’s possession, along with clothing believed to have been purchased with funds unlawfully obtained from the victim’s account.

“The operation culminated in the successful rescue of the victim, who was found unharmed and reunited with his family,” Mhlakuvana said.

Officers praised

He added that investigations remain ongoing, with authorities exploring further arrests as efforts to dismantle the broader criminal network continue.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, praised the team’s swift intervention, investigative skill and commitment to protecting communities from organised crime.

“This successful operation demonstrates the value of intelligence‑driven policing and effective collaboration among law enforcement agencies. We remain resolute in our efforts to combat violent crime and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice,” said Ngwenya.