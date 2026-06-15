Jub Jub arrested after alleged kidnap and shooting in Edenvale

He was arrested after he allegedly confronted an e-hailing driver of being involved in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend.

TV presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been arrested on the East Rand, after allegedly kidnapping and firing shots at an e‑hailing driver during a dispute linked to his girlfriend.

It is understood that Maarohanye was handcuffed in Edenvale on Sunday morning, 14 June 2026.

Arrest

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said Maarohanye was arrested after he allegedly confronted an e-hailing driver about being involved in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend.

Sibeko said the incident occurred at 7:30am.

“The suspect allegedly forced the e-hailing driver into his vehicle and prevented him from leaving. During the incident, the suspect reportedly discharged a firearm in the direction of the driver.

“The e-hailing driver managed to escape unharmed and immediately drove to a nearby police station to report the matter. Police acted swiftly and arrested the suspect shortly after the incident. Investigations are continuing,” Sibeko said.

Maarohanye is expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 June 2026.

2024 charges

In July 2024, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew all charges against Maarohanye relating to his girlfriend.

Maarohanye was facing 13 charges, including rape, attempted murder, and assault relating to his ex-girlfriend, actress Amanda du-Pont, and other women, that allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2009. Du-Pont laid rape charges against Maarohanye in February 2022.

Allegations

After speaking out on social media, three other women came forward with similar allegations. Subsequently, a warrant of arrest was issued, and Maarohanye handed himself to the authorities and appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, where he was released on R10 000 bail.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the office of the DPP concluded that there are no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution.

“As a result, the sensible thing to do was to withdraw the charges of rape, attempted murder and assault against Maarohanye,” said Mjonondwane.