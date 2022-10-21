PICS: Hawks seize luxury vehicles belonging to suspected Transnet fuel syndicate kingpin

Thapelo Lekabe

The Hawks have seized five luxury vehicles and other items belonging to a suspected kingpin arrested for his alleged involvement in a syndicate siphoning fuel from the Transnet pipeline and damage to essential infrastructure.

Transnet fuel syndicate

The 35-year-old man was nabbed on Wednesday in Pretoria by the Hawks, working in collaboration with other law enforcement authorities.

WATCH: Alleged kingpin linked to Transnet fuel syndicate arrested

This followed the arrest of two of his alleged accomplices on Saturday, for the theft of fuel and tampering with the Transnet national pipeline in Vrede, Free State.

The two suspects were arrested after allegedly delivering the stolen fuel in Kromdraai in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

A 35-year-old alleged kingpin has been arrested for alleged involvement in the theft of fuel and damage to essential infrastructure owned by Transnet. Picture: Supplied.

Search operation

The Hawks executed a search operation in Mpumalanga at the smallholding belonging to the alleged kingpin for assets suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

BREAKING: The Hawks & Bidvest ProteaCoin have arrested an alleged kingpin of a fuel theft syndicate that has been targeting the Transnet fuel pipeline. The 35 year old was arrested in Pretoria after two alleged accomplices were caught with 8000 liters of fuel in Vrede. pic.twitter.com/2qFsa3UEUb— Govan Whittles (@govanwhittles) October 19, 2022

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the operation started on Wednesday morning and continued until the break of dawn on Thursday.

The Hawks seized luxury vehicles that included a black SUV Jeep SRT 8, a black Mercedes Benz Viano minibus, a white Toyota Land Cruiser Ldv, a black Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and a Silver Jeep V8 SUV.

Nkwalase said the value of these vehicles was yet to be established.

The Hawks seized five luxury vehicles of the alleged kingpin in Kromdraai in Witbank, Mpumalanga. Pictures: Supplied.

Other items seized

Other items that were seized included five cell phones, documents, an illegal firearm and ammunition and an undisclosed cash amount.

“Furthermore, a second tanker which was allegedly seen in his premise over the weekend, when his alleged accomplices were arrested, has now been linked to a new incident of damage to the Transnet pipeline in Silverton on Thursday morning.

“The suspects fled the scene before arrest and the tanker was seized for further investigation,” Nkwalase said in a statement.

A second tanker which was allegedly seen in the suspect’s premise over the weekend, when his two alleged accomplices were arrested, has now been linked to a new incident of damage to the Transnet pipeline in Silverton, Pretoria. Pictures: Supplied.

Court appearance

The alleged kingpin was initially due to appear in court on Thursday, but Nkwalase said the man was expected in the Vrede Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

“The alleged kingpin will be facing the main charge of damage to essential infrastructure and theft of fuel when he appears in Vrede court on Friday.

“The Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) of the Hawks in Free State has now been activated to begin their probe into the assets belonging to the alleged kingpin, which are suspected to be the proceeds of crime.”

Five illegal immigrants arrested

Meanwhile, there was also a case against five illegal immigrants arrested at the suspect’s homestead.

Nkwalase said the case was referred to the local detectives for further investigations.

NOW READ: Transnet employees back to work: But here’s how much the strike cost us