Daily news update: Eskom CEO’s fate, Load shedding to continue and Transnet fuel thief in court

Deputy President David Mabuza says it is entirely up to Eskom’s new board to decide whether the power utility’s CEO Andre De Ruyter is suitable for the position or not.

Mabuza was answering questions in the National Assembly, and said the board’s mandate was based on an existing shareholder agreement.

He highlighted that because of the load shedding crisis and other changes in the electricity supply industry, this agreement will be relooked at.

Power utility Eskom has announced that stage 3 load shedding will be implemented “until further notice”.

This despite earlier communicating stage 3 would be suspended at 5am on Friday.

“The delay in the return to service of a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal and two units at Tutuka power stations, as well as breakdowns of a unit each at Kusile and Komati power stations have necessitated this escalation of load shedding,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha in a statement on Thursday evening.

An alleged kingpin involved in a syndicate that has been stealing Transnet fuel and damaging the state-owned enterprise’s pipelines is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in Pretoria by the Hawks, working in collaboration with other law enforcement authorities.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court.

Months after the rumours of the end of her relationship with the father of her children, Hlubi Nkosi, Londie London has confirmed that her relationship is over.

“Thanks for the info in the DMs, but we are not together anymore. He is free to date whoever he wants,” she posted.

She did not explain any further and the cause of their break up remains a mystery.

Very little is known about Nkosi, except for the fact that he is a wealthy businessman who has two children with musician and influencer Londie London.

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis is excited with the team's next friendly match.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has arrived in Australia ahead of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup draw on Saturday.

The Banyana coach left the country on Tuesday after spending some time watching the on-going Sasol League National Championships in Limpopo.

With Banyana having qualified for their second World Cup in a row after winning the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this year, Ellis is looking forward to the draw of the global tournament which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.