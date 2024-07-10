Woman sues Mpumalanga hospital for R3m

It is alleged that a nurse working at Bethal Town Clinic in Bethal, Mpumalanga, harassed an HIV patient by shouting at her and disclosing her status in the presence of other patients.

A woman, whose name cannot be divulged due to the sensitivity of the matter, said that on 15 May, she went to the facility to collect her treatment.

“I visited the clinic to collect my treatment as my HIV blood test results were ready. On collection day I was being attended to by a nurse in the consulting room. The nurse told me that the doctor was on leave. She rudely shouted at me, ordering me to sit down and wait for her to phone a doctor,” said the irate woman.

‘She accused me of not taking treatment at all’

“I ignored the nurse’s rudeness and command and sat down as instructed. She accused me of not taking treatment at all. I politely told her that even at hospital the treatment was once changed as it was claimed that it was not effective, because I also have cancer.”

She said she was made to wait a long time for the nurse to phone a doctor for instructions about the medication she should be given.

When the nurse returned she started to shout in the presence of everyone, telling her that her blood test results were very bad and her treatment should be changed.

As the conversation continued, she asked about her CD4 count and the nurse reportedly responded rudely in a belittling manner saying: “The way you are, I cannot tell you because your viral load is too high and if you get injured and touch someone they could be infected by HIV.”

She added that the nurse told her that she had no other option but to cooperate with the nurses if she needed to be assisted.

‘Our client even cried when she was leaving the clinic’

The letter of demand sent by Sylvester Mahlangu Attorneys to the department of health and seen by The Citizen stated: “Having received this inhuman, cruel, degrading and unprofessional treatment, our client even cried when she was leaving the clinic and everyone looked at her having all heard of her HIV status.

“This letter is therefore addressed to you as demand ensues from the unlawful conduct of your employee as stationed at Bethal Town Clinic on the said day. Our client did lay a complaint, too, and nothing happened.

“Damages and/or reparations payment within sixty-five (65) calendar days from the date of receipt hereof of reparation and/ or solatium for general damages amounting to the total sum of R3 000 000 which is due from and payable by the department to our client on grounds of the department’s vicarious liability for the concerned general damages caused to and suffered by our client as the result of the said unlawful, unconstitutional and delictual conduct of the department’s employee as specified herein.”

Demand formal apology

The woman further demands a formal apology written by the nurse and the clinic management.

The letter stated the apology should be made within 21 days after receipt and posted for at least three consecutive months on notice boards of the facility.

It further said the written apologies must also be published in at least two local community newspapers that circulate within the Bethal area.

Mpumalanga health spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said, “We have not received this letter, maybe it is still coming.”

The Citizen has seen a screenshot showing that the letter of demand was sent to the department on Monday.