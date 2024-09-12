Drugs and guns seized in Eldorado Park, five arrested [VIDEO]

The raid took place in Eldorado Park to address the rampant crime plaguing the community.

The operation was led by the Joburg Mayor Dada Morero and the MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku. Picture: X/@NkosinathiShazi

The community of Eldorado Park was buzzing with law enforcement officials in a bid make the community safe for residents and root out crime.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), in collaboration with private security firms and local patrollers, conducted the operation in Eldorado Park to address the rampant crime plaguing the community.

Five people were arrested on charges related to possession of suspected drugs in the suburb, south of Johannesburg.

Watch: JMPD raids in Eldorado Park

The operation was led by Johannesburg’s Mayor Dada Morero and the MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku.

Arrests

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the operation, which remains ongoing, has yielded significant results.

“Three male and two female suspects were arrested on charges related to possession of suspected narcotics and firearms. Law enforcement officials have conducted thorough searches of premises, vehicles, and individuals, targeting known hotspots of criminal activity,” he said.

Fihla said firearms and a cocktail of drugs were seized, including 29 bags of dagga, Madrax tablets, 10 bags of kat and 18 bags of crystal meth with a combined street value of R9 400.

Morero said the city is aiming to make communities safer for residents.

“We are committed to restoring order and safety to Eldorado Park. This operation demonstrates our unwavering determination to dismantle criminal networks and create a safer environment for our residents.”

Community involvement

Tshwaku emphasised the importance of community involvement in combating crime.

“The success of this operation is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the JMPD, private security, local patrollers, and the community,” he said. “We urge residents to continue reporting any suspicious activity to the authorities.”

