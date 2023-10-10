‘Her mother keeps calling her name’- Woman axed to death on her 21st birthday

The accused visited the family upon his release apologised to them and said he would gift them with something they would remember for the rest of his life.

A young woman’s life was cut short when she was murdered on Saturday, allegedly by a man who tormented her since grade eight.

Carmen Gouwers was murdered on her 21st birthday in a brutal attack. She was allegedly struck on her head, arm, and back with an axe until she was blue and later raped.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg told The Citizen, they were investigating a case of murder.

“The body of a 21-year-old female was found in an open field with an open wound to the back of her head. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. We can confirm that a male suspect was arrested”.

The formal bail application will take place on Monday, 16 October, at the Lutzville Periodical Court.

A source told The Citizen Gouwers stopped attending school in the small town of Lutzville, where she lived, because she feared for her life.

Family spokesperson Sarah Bakamela-Ngema claimed the only peace Gouwers had was in the three years the suspect was in jail for abusing and stabbing her.

“When she heard that he was being released, she started fearing for her life once again,” said Bakamela-Ngema.

The suspect apparently visited the family upon his release and apologised to them.

A picture hard to forget

“The family is so traumatised. They can’t even close their eyes because they see her lifeless body. Her mother is distraught and calling her name,” said Bakamela-Ngema.

She said Gouwers had gone out with her boyfriend on the night of her death and returned in the early hours of the morning. Although her boyfriend walked her home she apparently did not make it to the door.

“He (her boyfriend) dropped her at the gate and left. The suspect is said to have taken her home, raped her, and then led her to where he killed her,” she said, adding a witness had come forward claiming they feared for their lives.

The suspect is said to have left his bloodied clothing on the scene before he was apprehended by police on the bridge.

Gender-based violence activist Reverend June Dolley said the incident was horrendous.

“She didn’t get to celebrate her 21st. She has been failed in her lifetime. Since the abuse started. She has been failed by the system, by the community and by society. We can not fail her in death as well. Bail has to be denied, I hope.

“The fact that has applied for bail is horrendous. The Patriotic Alliance has offered to pay for her funeral. We failed her in life, we can’t in death. She must have a dignified funeral. He shouldn’t have been let back into society,” she said.

She called on the nation to come together to end gender-based violence.