Woman’s attempt to reverse guilty plea thrown out after defrauding employer of R1.4m

The convicted fraudster had redirected R1.4 million into her niece's bank account.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed an application by convicted fraudster Janet Hilda Mncube to overturn her guilty plea and reinstate her bail.

She had approached the court seeking to challenge both her conviction and aspects of the proceedings in the lower court, following her admission to defrauding her employer.

Mncube, an employee at a hotel, was arrested after it emerged that she had redirected R1.4 million into her niece’s bank account instead of paying legitimate creditors.

She subsequently pleaded guilty during proceedings at the Johannesburg Central Magistrate’s Court on 18 March 2026.

Bail dispute after conviction

After being convicted, Mncube requested a postponement to allow for the preparation of correctional supervision and probation officer reports.

The magistrate granted the request, but indicated that her R5 000 bail would be considered “withdrawn” unless she made a further application.

Mncube later reapplied for bail, but this was refused, and the case was postponed to 8 April.

At that hearing, her newly appointed lawyer argued that she had been misled into pleading guilty and sought to have the plea set aside.

The state opposed the application, and the matter was postponed again to 23 June, with Mncube remaining in custody.

In her review application, Mncube did not directly challenge the refusal of bail but instead sought the reinstatement of her original bail amount.

She also objected to the magistrate allowing the state time to oppose her attempt to reverse her guilty plea.

Gauteng High Court judgment

In delivering judgment, Judge Gregory Wright dismissed claims that Mncube’s bail had been improperly handled, stating that describing it as “withdrawn” or “cancelled” was “neither here nor there”.

He emphasised that, in terms of section 58 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), bail automatically lapses upon conviction.

The high court further highlighted that Mncube had confirmed her guilty plea in court alongside her previous legal representative and had access to an interpreter throughout the proceedings.

Wright also said the convicted fraudster “unequivocally acknowledged intentional wrongdoing”.

“Ms Mncube, represented by an attorney, had her rights explained to her throughout.

“Ms Mncube and her attorney were given an opportunity immediately after conviction to apply for bail, which opportunity they used.

“The argument that the state should not have been given an opportunity to oppose the application to reverse the guilty plea is idle,” the 11 June 2026 judgment reads.

“It is unthinkable that the state not be allowed to oppose the application or that it not be given an opportunity to do so.

“It was sensible, if not necessary, that the application be brought in writing and on notice with an opportunity for the state to deliver an answering affidavit,” Wright continued.

Review application fails

The court ultimately found no basis to interfere with the decisions taken by the magistrate.

“There is no room for the review of the decisions sought to be reviewed.”

The application was dismissed, with no costs order granted, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) did not seek one.