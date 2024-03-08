Hijacking suspect hit by car while running away from police on M1 highway

Traffic on the M1 highway was heavily backed up on Friday afternoon.

Traffic has been heavily backed up on the M1 highway approaching the Xavier Street offramp. Photo: X/@visiontactical

The M1 North highway in Ormonde has been closed after a suspected hijacker was hit by a vehicle while trying to flee on foot on Friday afternoon.

Traffic has been heavily backed up on the freeway approaching the Xavier Street offramp, with motorists urged to use alternate routes.

It is understood a hijacking suspect was taken to a medical facility under police guard after he was knocked down by a car while running away from the police on the M1 highway.

Hijacking

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said police officers from Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) were driving on the M1 North when they noticed the driver of an Audi talking on his cellphone and driving recklessly.

“The officers pulled the driver over. While searching the car, the officers found an R5 rifle. The suspect ran away towards the freeway, where he was allegedly knocked down by another car.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the car driven by the suspect was reportedly hijacked in the Free State province recently.

Investigation

“The suspect is under police guard and he will be charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and a hijacked motor vehicle,” Masondo said.

He added that police are still investigating the incident.

“An investigation is under way to determine if the firearm was used in the commission of other crimes and whether the suspect was involved in other criminal activities.”

