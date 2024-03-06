Men sought over Ulundi family murders killed in shootout with police

Police officers from the National Intervention Unit acted on information regarding the hitmen involved in the murders in Ulundi.

Two suspects allegedly linked to the murder of five members of a KwaZulu-Natal family were killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday.

Police said the five family members were killed at a homestead at Dumaneni in Ulundi on Sunday.

Provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said three gunmen entered the premises and opened fire at the family members.

“Four family members died on the scene and the fifth one died on the way to hospital. Five counts of murder were opened for investigation at Ulundi Saps. The docket was transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for further investigation.”

Shootout

“The information led the team to a homestead at Encanyini, KwaYanguye in Melmoth. As police officers approached the homestead, two armed men emerged from a rondavel and opened fire at the police officers. The two suspects died on the scene following a shootout with the police officers. The deceased are believed to be in their thirties.”

Gwala said officers recovered a revolver and a rifle plus 24 rounds of ammunition from the deceased suspects.

“A search was conducted inside the rondavel and police found four cellphones and four rounds of shotgun ammunition. Further investigation and a search conducted at the crime scene resulted in police recovering a shotgun, homemade firearm, a pistol and parts of a revolver.

“The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing. The shooting incident was reported to IPID for investigation,” Gwala said.

Police recovered firearms at the scene. Picture: Saps

Wanted suspect

In a separate incident, a wanted double murder suspect was killed during a shootout with police in the early hours of Tuesday in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

Gwala said officers from the Stabilisation Team were following up on information regarding a suspect who was sought for a double murder and robbery case that occurred in Melmoth last year.

“The 30-year-old suspect was fatally wounded during the shootout. He was found in unlawful possession of a pistol with three rounds of ammunition,” Gwala said.

