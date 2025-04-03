Western Cape’s anti-gang unit makes dent in crime despite detective and vehicle shortage

The anti-gang unit secured almost 950 arrests in the last 12 months.

Police units dedicated to stifling gang activity are slowly making progress despite operational challenges.

Officials from the Western Cape Department of Police on Wednesday met with the Portfolio Committee on Police regarding the work done by the province’s anti-gang unit (AGU).

The department’s presentation detailed the successes of the last 12 months from April 2024 to March 2025.

More than 900 anti-gang arrests

AGU members are stationed at seven of the province’s police stations, namely Delft, Mitchells Plain, Kleinvlei, Bishop Lavis, Elsies River, Manenberg and Ravensmead.

Across the province, the AGU secured 937 arrests, including 132 for murder, 263 for drug related crime and 244 for the illegal possession of firearms.

In confiscated goods, the AGU recorded 37 000g of tik, 34 600g of marijuana 176 000 mandrax tablets and 8 000g of heroin.

The unit also implemented 10 special projects which yielded 42 arrests, including eight gang leaders.

The special projects focused on organised crime gangs, drug operations and even a tow truck gang, which produced four arrests on fraud and money laundering charges.

Overall convictions secured by the AGU’s work totalled 370, including 58 for murder and a further 50 for taxi violence-related murders.

Shortage of detectives and vehicles

Despite this, the department and Portfolio Committee chair Ian Cameron elaborated on the challenges preventing the AGU from realising its full potential.

The department noted how they had a shortage of detectives, 10% short of what the department would consider a full complement.

“The AGU is currently, and has been operating, without a formal staffing structure or fixed establishment since 2018,” stated Cameron.

He added that on a recent inspection in Cape Town he found only eight of 23 vehicles were operational, with many having clocked almost 300 000km.

Additionally, Cameron spoke of police officers within the unit who had previously been under investigation, still working in key positions.

Unengaged youth a ‘breeding ground’

Cameron noted how more than 90% of gang murders in South Africa took place in the Western Cape.

“In terms of the stats presented, I don’t think it gives us enough of a picture of the real magnitude of gang-related violence in the Western Cape,” said Cameron.

Western Cape’s police’s presentation stated that absolute success could not be achieved without the assistance of society.

Police identified children not attending school as being a leading cause of gangsterism and urged for early interventions and an increase in social and human development programmes.

“[Police] are not responsible for school dropouts, which are the breeding grounds for gangs and criminal groupings,” stated the presentation.

“It cannot be left to policing alone, as policing comes when everything else is inadequately implemented.”

NOW READ: DNA backlog surges to 140k cases as infrastructure issues plague forensic services