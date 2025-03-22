DNA backlog surges to 140k cases as infrastructure issues plague forensic services

Ian Cameron dismissed the suggestion that establishing labs in every province would solve the current DNA backlog crisis, calling it an "unrealistic solution".

The South African Police Service’s Forensic Science Laboratory is facing a crisis as the DNA case backlog has surged to over 140,000 cases, with infrastructure problems identified as the primary culprit.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, strongly criticised the South African Police Service (Saps) Forensic Science Laboratory’s approach to addressing the current DNA case backlog crisis.

His remarks come in response to recent comments made by Major-General Tshilidzi Mulaudzi, head of the laboratory, regarding the mounting backlog.

Cameron dismissed Mulaudzi’s suggestion that establishing laboratories in every province would solve the current crisis, calling it an “unrealistic solution” that fails to address the root causes of the problem.

“The views held by Major-General Mulaudzi obfuscates the current challenges and provide unrealistic solutions within the South African context. The Saps must deal with systematic issues that affect the FSL currently and not seek pie-in-the-sky solutions that cannot be achieved within the current fiscal challenges faced by the country,” Cameron said.

Systemic issues at the core of the DNA backlog crisis

According to recent findings reported by News24 from the National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board (DNA Board), the backlog has reached an alarming 141,190 cases as of December 2024, representing 36.81% of all cases.

This figure significantly exceeds the requirement to maintain the backlog below 10% of registered cases.

The DNA board warned of “potential negative repercussions” resulting from these delays, including adverse effects on the effectiveness of the National Forensic DNA Database, slower detection of offenders and serial offenders, and negative impacts on the entire criminal justice system.

Cameron pointed out that the current backlog has surged primarily due to systemic issues rather than merely a shortage of facilities.

These include underfunding, poor planning, and inadequate support for existing laboratories.

Infrastructure and management failures

The DNA board’s recent presentation to the Select Committee on Security and Justice revealed that approximately 80% of challenges faced by the Forensic Services Laboratories relate to infrastructure problems.

Parliamentary communications reported that critical forensic instruments have been non-operational since 2020 due to expired maintenance contracts, which Cameron highlighted as evidence of severe mismanagement within the FSL.

Additionally, inadequate storage has resulted in case files being stored in corridors and exhibits falling off shelves in overcrowded safe rooms, creating serious health and safety risks for staff.

“These challenges are purely due to poor management and inadequate planning and the continued undermining of science in resolving criminal cases. If the leadership of Saps continue to bury their heads in the sand, solutions will never be found,” Cameron stated.

Regional DNA backlog pressure and environmental challenges

The board’s findings indicate that “significant amount of pressure is exerted on the Western Cape laboratory and the national laboratory,” with the Western Cape facility particularly in need of maintenance contractor assistance.

Deteriorating relationships between the police and the National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure have resulted in necessary maintenance being overlooked.

The board identified three main environmental issues hampering FSL performance: problems with air conditioning, water, and electricity.

It further noted complicating matters, such as high-density operations which have increased the volume of buccal samples requiring analysis.

Meanwhile, a project focused on sampling convicted offenders also added to the analytical workload.

DNA priority cases

Despite the overwhelming backlog, the FSL has assured the DNA board that court-bound and gender-based violence (GBV) cases are being prioritised, with no backlogs in these categories thanks to an FSL-National Prosecuting Authority initiative.

Cameron urged Saps management to find practical solutions to the current challenges to protect public trust in the criminal justice system.

“The continued obfuscation will further exacerbate the challenges,” Cameron concluded.

