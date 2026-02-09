Two illegal miners shot and killed in gun battle with police in Carletonville

A prolonged exchange, estimated to be two hours of gunfire, ensued between the suspects and police.

Two illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, have been killed in a shootout with police on the West Rand.

It is understood that the gun battle occurred on Sunday morning in Carletonville.

Intelligence

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the South African National Police Services (Saps) National Intervention Unit (NIU) led an intelligence-driven operation when they encountered the zama zamas.

“Information they had received indicated that there were illegal miners in possession of a large consignment of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“Upon arrival at the targeted house at around 4am on Sunday morning, members observed suspects attempting to flee by jumping out through windows. The suspects immediately opened fire on police officers, and members responded accordingly,” Mathe said.

Gunfight

Mathe said a prolonged exchange, estimated to be two hours of gunfire, ensued between the suspects and police.

“As a result of the confrontation, two illegal miners were declared dead at the scene, two AK47s, two pistols and ammunition were seized.”

Surveillance

Mathe said that despite the operation’s high risk and intensity, no police officers were injured.

“The suspects identified as Basotho nationals are assessed as extremely dangerous and pose a threat to public safety, as they showed no hesitation in engaging police.

“Police continue to conduct surveillance operations in the area to apprehend those who ran into the bushes,” Mathe said.

Investigations are continuing.

Wiandre Pretorius

Meanwhile, police have registered an inquest docket after Wiandre Pretorius, who was implicated in Witness D’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, took his own life.

It’s alleged that the 41-year-old shot himself at a petrol filling station in Brakpan on the East Rand on Saturday, 7 February.

According to the Saps, the incident unfolded in the presence of his partner, a police sergeant, following a dispute.

The exact circumstances of his death are being investigated.

