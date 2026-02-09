Crime

Husband kills wife, turns gun on himself in murder suicide in Limpopo

By Faizel Patel

9 February 2026

Police said domestic-related issues cannot be ruled out.

Police are investigating cases of murder and inquest after the murder-suicide. Picture: iStock

Police are investigating cases of murder after a  54-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his 27-year-old wife and then turned the gun on himself in a murder suicide.

The incident occurred near Twin City Mall in Burgersfort on Sunday, 8 February.

Murder suicide

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said officers responded to a shooting incident just before 2pm along Dirk Winterbach Street.

“Upon arrival, the officers found a husband and wife lying on the passageway with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was standing on the passageway next to Dirk Winterbach Street when a blue Audi sedan with Gauteng registration allegedly stopped next to her.

“The driver reportedly exited the vehicle, approached the woman, shot her, and thereafter shot himself,” Mashaba said.

Motive

Mashaba added that the motive for the incident is unknown at this stage, saying domestic-related issues cannot be ruled out.

“During the processing of the crime scene, police recovered a pistol that was used during the incident and empty cartridges.

“A subsequent search of the suspect’s vehicle led to the discovery of the following items: One rifle, 21 live 9mm rounds, and eighteen live rifle rounds. Preliminary investigations further revealed that the recovered firearms and ammunition belonged to the suspect,” Mashaba said.

‘Deep sadness’

Mashaba added that investigations are underway to establish the circumstances under which the suspect came to possess the firearms.

“The blue Audi sedan used in the incident was confiscated and will form part of the ongoing investigation.”

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, expressed deep sadness over the incident.

“This tragic loss of life highlights the devastating impact of gender-based violence and the dangers associated with the misuse of firearms. Firearm owners are urged to handle their weapons responsibly and to seek assistance before domestic disputes escalate into fatal violence,” said Hadebe.

Police investigations are continuing.

