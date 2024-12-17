Illicit goods worth R1.7 million intercepted at Botswana border post

The illicit goods were found hidden among a load of stones that the drivers were attempting to bring across the border.

Police inspect illicit goods covered with tarps at the Groblersburg border post. Picture: X / @SAPoliceService

Two foreign nationals are due in court on 18 December following their arrest at a border crossing between Limpopo and Botswana.

Cigarettes, beauty products and medication were among the seized contraband, with authorities also impounding the suspects’ truck for good measure.

In total, over 10,000 individual products amounting to R1.7 million were confiscated, while the truck and trailer is estimated at R1.1 million in value.

Failed bribe

The two truck drivers were attempting to cross into South Africa via the Groblersburg port of entry on Saturday when officials interrogated the men.

The truck was carrying a large consignment of precious stones which had been cleared in bond, meaning that all taxes had been paid and that the stones were no longer under customs control.

ALSO READ: Counterfeit goods and poison worth millions seized in Joburg CBD [VIDEO]

Officials pointed out to the drivers that they had the incorrect import documentation, prompting the drivers to allegedly offer the officials a R20,000 bribe, which was declined.

“Customs officials engaged members of police immediately. The truck was subsequently escorted to the ramp inspection area under police guard,” stated Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng.

“Upon opening the tarpaulins, the cigarettes, facial creams, and tablets were found hidden among the bags of precious stones declared,” Thakeng explained.

Over 2 000 cartons of cigarettes

Provincial police leadership praised the customs officials and officers for stopping the incoming haul of illicit goods.

As well as the stones, the truck contained 2,250 cartons of Remington gold cigarettes valued at just over R600,000.

Vitamin supplements worth almost R700,000 and 9,960 tubes and containers of creams valued at R424,000 completed the confiscation.

The trade of illicit cigarettes accounts for more than 60% of the market in South Africa, with Tobacco Control Data Initiative stating that the legal trade of cigarettes first fell under 50% in 2020.

The suspects, aged 38 and 42, will appear in court on Wednesday on charges of smuggling of illicit goods.

NOW READ: Sars loses R119 billion in tax revenue due to illicit cigarette sales since 2002