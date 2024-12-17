Argument between cop and civilian ends in fight at police station [VIDEO]

Picture for illustration. Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

A police officer and a man have opened a case of assault against each other following an argument that turned physical at a North West police station.

Their physical altercation was captured on a video that has been circulating on social media. In the video, the two men can be seen fighting as other officers and citizens try to separate them.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Sam Tselanyane, the South African Police Service (Saps) provincial management in the province condemns the incident.

One of the men in the video is an off-duty cop.

Watch the video of police officer and man below:

“The occurrence followed an argument that ensued in a barber shop at one of the malls in Rustenburg and involving the officer, assault victim and other people on Saturday afternoon, 14 December 2024,” explained Tselanyane.

“Following the incident, one of the victims went to the police station to lodge a complaint. Reports suggest that the police officer also went to the police station where he found the complainant at the parking area.

“Allegedly, he chased the complainant until inside the police station premises and assaulted him. The on-duty officers swiftly intervened and calmed the situation.”

The man consequently opened a case of assault against the cop. The officer also laid a counter charge of assault.

An investigation into the matter is underway, said Tselanyane.

“Provincial police management pointed out that the member’s conduct is totally unacceptable and displays a total disrespect for the rule of law by a law enforcement officer.”

