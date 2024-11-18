Juanita du Plessis breaks silence: ‘Truth will prevail’ amid diamond dealer rumours

'I chose to remain silent, because I believed, and still believe, that truth always prevails,' says Du Plessis.

"My legal team is ready to give full cooperation to the liquidators in any way needed. The law must take its course, and the truth will be fully exposed."

Singer Juanita du Plessis says she kept quiet about the rumours and stories in the media and social media on her involvement with diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg.

Liebenberg, his wife Dezzi, and seven others stand trial on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money laundering.

“I chose to remain silent, because I believed, and still believe, that truth always prevails,” Du Plessis said. “However, I feel indebted to my longtime loyal supporters who may have questions about the matter.”

She said she has invested in Liebenberg’s diamond business, Forever Diamonds and Gold (FDG), since 2022 and has withdrawn profits.

“What is not being said is that the net position of my investment is in a loss as things currently stand.

“The video clip where I encouraged Louis was at a gala function for which I was booked by my agency. I never marketed or promoted his business. It was simply because of what he went through in the media at that stage. I respected his interpretation according to what was public knowledge at that point.”

Du Plessis denies VIP ties

According to Du Plessis, she has only met Louis three times in her life and was by no means part of a so-called select VIP group.

“The song Vlieg Hoog was played at Louis and Dezi’s wedding, and it was an acoustic version that I recorded. The song is already 17 years old and was not written especially for them.”

In summary, she said, she was just an ordinary investor like thousands of others. She said she hoped to build up an additional nest egg as part of her overall financial portfolio.

“My legal team is ready to give full cooperation to the liquidators in any way needed. The law must take its course, and the truth will be fully exposed.

“At this stage, none of us on the outside are sufficiently informed about the full scope of the business and its operations.”

Du Plessis concluded by saying that she is waiting with all the other investors to see what happens. “So let’s stay focused on the court cases. We should always pursue the truth first and hope that justice will be served. We know who’s in charge and I stand by that.”

