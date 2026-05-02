Teen driver nabbed at 214 km/h on R21 freeway in Ekurhuleni

The incident comes as the country battles a high number of road fatalities.

As the long weekend draws to a close, a 19-year-old motorist was arrested by Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officials after being caught driving a grey Audi at 214 km/h on the R21 freeway in Boksburg – more than double the legal limit allowed on the freeway.

The teen was nabbed on Friday, 01 May 2026, at about 1.47pm. The incident comes as the country battles a high number of road fatalities.

Speeding

EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa said the young motorist faces charges of reckless and negligent driving.

“While conducting high-speed law enforcement operations using ProLaser 4 speed measuring equipment, Officers recorded a grey Audi travelling at an excessive speed of 214 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

“The vehicle was subsequently stopped, and the driver failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for travelling at such a dangerously high speed,” Thepa said.

Arrest

Thepa said the teen was immediately placed under arrest, charged with exceeding the speed limit, with an alternative charge of reckless and negligent driving, and was detained at the Boksburg North Police Station.

He is expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

“The EMPD strongly cautions all motorists against excessive speeding, which remains one of the leading contributors to fatal and serious road accidents,” Thepa said.

“These operations will continue, and motorists found violating traffic laws will face arrest and prosecution.”

Limpopo speedster

In February, a 46-year-old man was arrested for speeding at nearly 200km/h in Limpopo.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety handcuffed the driver on Monday.

“The male driver was speeding at 188km/h yesterday, on N1 near Mookgopong and was detained at Naboom Police Station. A big thank you to Officer Maphologela MP for a job well done!”

The department warned motorists who break the rules of the road will face the full might of the law.