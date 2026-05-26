Operation Shanela: 14 600 arrested, R7.4m illicit cigarettes seized

The suspects were handcuffed in just seven days.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Operation Shanela has secured the arrest of more than 14 600 suspects in just seven days.

The suspects were handcuffed between 18 and 24 May 2026.

Illicit cigarettes

Police officers seized illicit cigarettes worth more than R7.4 million and nabbed 2 625 wanted criminals linked to violent offences in a sweeping crackdown that underscores Saps’ determination to dismantle syndicates and stamp out serious crime nationwide.

“A major breakthrough against organised crime saw police seize 123 999 illicit tobacco products nationwide, including 1 200 boxes of illicit cigarettes valued at more than R7.4 million in Limpopo, the Free State, and Sedibeng,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk.

Confiscations

Significant confiscations included:

102 boxes valued at R600 000 in Polokwane;

499 boxes worth R3.1 million in Zamdela, where suspects allegedly attempted to bribe police officers with R900; and

599 boxes valued at R3.7 million in Sedibeng.

“In total, 42 suspects were arrested for possession and distribution of illicit cigarettes, underscoring Saps’ determination to dismantle criminal syndicates involved in the illegal tobacco trade,” said van Wyk.

Provincial highlights

North West – Three suspects (ages 21-28) arrested after a taxi owner was gunned down at Rustenburg Taxi Rank; two pistols recovered.

Free State – Arrests included a 31‑year‑old with drugs and cash in Bultfontein; two CIT robbery suspects tracked within hours in Welkom with stolen money and firearms recovered; six gang members nabbed in Bloemfontein for murder, with weapons and blood‑stained clothing seized.

Mpumalanga – Sixteen suspects arrested in Pilgrim’s Rest and Waterval Boven for illicit mining, immigration violations, and possession of gold‑bearing material; further disruptive operations netted explosives, firearms, and undocumented foreign nationals.

Limpopo – Five suspects linked to violent business robberies across three districts were arrested during Operation VIMPER; firearms, ammunition, and vehicles were seized. Separately, a 34‑year‑old was arrested in Siyabuswa for hijacking and kidnapping involving a R2m construction vehicle, with the CPF rescuing the victim.

Gauteng – Tactical Response Team and Crime Intelligence arrested five suspects, killed one, and rescued a kidnapped victim in Winchester Hills; multiple vehicles were seized. In Wierdapark, the Flying Squad recovered an AK‑47, R5 rifle, pistol, and ammunition, arresting one suspect.

KwaZulu‑Natal – A police constable and two accomplices were arrested in Babanango for transporting 31 bundles of dagga; in Mariannhill, three suspected kidnappers tied to a Greenwood Park case were shot dead in a police confrontation, with firearms and ammunition recovered.

Police also confiscated and recovered 128 unlicensed firearms of various calibres, various types of drugs and 41 hijacked and stolen vehicles during the operation.