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JUST IN: JMPD officer Johannes Makgatle arrested for aiding KT Molefe

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

1 minute read

20 March 2026

08:40 am

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The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has announced that one of its officers, Johannes Makgatle, has been arrested. Makate was...

JMPD officer Johannes Makgatle arrested for aiding KT Molefe

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The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has announced that one of its officers, Johannes Makgatle, has been arrested.

Makate was handcuffed on Friday.

The JMPD said Makgatle was arrested on allegations of using state systems and resources.

Makgatle was identified by top op General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as a close associate of businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, who was arrested.

Investigation

The JMPD investigation found that Makgatle misappropriated a council vehicle without permission while off-duty, according to eNCA.

Makgatle allegedly utilised the departmental vehicle to drive to Molefe’s home address and the surrounding block before returning to his own residence.

Makgatle is currently on suspension. The matter has been referred for internal prosecution, and formal charges will be served in due course.

*This is a developing story

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arrest Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe Madlanga commission officer

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