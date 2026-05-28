Spaza shop caught selling ‘stolen’ government food parcels

Investigators have already opened a criminal case against a department official suspected of facilitating the diversion of the parcels.

Imagine walking into your local spaza, looking to buy everyday essentials, only to find the shelves stocked with food parcels stolen directly from the mouths of the area’s most vulnerable residents.

This exact scenario played out in Magaliesburg on Tuesday, when local community members discovered that government-issued food parcels were allegedly being sold illegally at a local tuckshop.

The business, located at 578 Vuyani Street, is said to be owned by an Ethiopian national, according to the Department of Social Development.

Discovery

Angry residents quickly gathered outside the premises after noticing the state-labelled groceries on the shelves.

The crowd raised the alarm, which prompted an urgent response from the Magaliesburg South African Police Service (SAPS).

Officers arrived at the tense scene and opened the shop in the presence of community members.

A local ward councillor quickly identified the stock as official goods meant for needy community beneficiaries.

Police officers arrested the suspects at the scene, and authorities officially opened a criminal case at the Magaliesburg Police Station.

Theft

Gauteng MEC for Social Development, Ms Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, strongly condemned the alleged theft and described the incident as a direct attack on poor residents.

“The theft and illegal sale of food parcels meant for the poor is not only immoral, but a serious criminal offence. RELATED ARTICLES Operation Shanela: 14 600 arrested, R7.4m illicit cigarettes seized Saps officials confiscate more than R150 000 worth of cannabis and arrests five during stop and search operation “Those who steal food intended for struggling families are effectively stealing from the hungry, the elderly, children and vulnerable households who rely on these interventions for dignity and survival,” said MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Government vows strict action

The Gauteng Department of Social Development maintains a strict zero-tolerance approach to fraud and theft within its supply chains.

Investigators have already opened a criminal case against a department official suspected of facilitating the diversion of the parcels.

The MEC emphasised that the unlawful possession of state resources constitutes a severe criminal conduct under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

Furthermore, she warned that businesses purchasing these stolen goods will face the full might of the law.

“I want to state it categorically clear that any government official, service provider or individual found involved in the theft, diversion, sale, or illegal possession of food parcels will face the full might of the law. There will be no protection for criminality, regardless of who is involved,” the MEC stated.

Communities urged to avoid mob justice

While the MEC praised the community for exposing the crime, she explicitly warned residents against vigilante justice and xenophobic attacks.

She reminded the public that South Africa remains a constitutional democracy, so the law must take its course through proper enforcement channels.

To prevent future theft, the department is currently accelerating the digitalisation of its food distribution and tracking mechanisms.