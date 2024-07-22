18 illegal foreign nationals arrested for fake electronics worth R8m in Fordsburg

A surge in counterfeit goods is currently plaguing the South African market.

Counterfeit mobile phone, accessories and other electronic items were seized by police. Photo: Saps

At least 18 foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with counterfeit mobile phones, accessories and other electronic items in Fordsburg.

This National Counterfeit Goods Unit, in collaboration with its crime fighting partners, pounced on the shopping complex on Pine Avenue and seized counterfeit goods worth more than R8 million.

Electronic goods

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said officers were joined by officials from the South African Revenue Services (SARS), National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), Brand Protectors and the Crime Prevention Wardens among law enforcement agencies.

“They executed a search and seizure warrant in terms of the Customs and Excise Act. The operation resulted in the seizure of 10 000 counterfeit items as well as labels and packaging imitating well-known brands. Large quantities of counterfeit branded cellphone accessories such as covers, batteries, chargers and earphones were also found inside purpose-built hidden storages.

“Moreover, police arrested 18 illegal foreigners of different nationalities for the contravention of the Immigration Act of which one suspect is also charged additionally for the contravention of the Cyber Crimes Act,” Van Wyk said.

Photo: Saps

ALSO READ: Durban couple nabbed with suspected stolen car parts worth R1.2 million

Counterfeit goods

A surge in counterfeit goods is currently plaguing the South African market.

Saps has so far seized over R400 million worth of counterfeit and illicit goods in the past eight months following the establishment of the National Counterfeit Unit in November 2023.

Earlier this month, police arrested a couple in KwaZulu-Natal after they were found with suspected stolen car parts and accessories worth over R1 million.

Saps Ethekwini Economic Infrastructure Task Team pounced after it received information about a man and woman dealing in suspected stolen property and possible counterfeit goods from their residence in Durban North.

Saps spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes said officers applied for a search warrant, which was approved and proceeded to the identified premises where they discovered the stolen car parts and accessories.

ALSO READ: Counterfeit goods worth R400m seized over eight months in SA