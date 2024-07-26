Two more suspects killed in shootout with KZN police

The second shootout happened in Inanda on Friday morning.

At least two more suspects have been killed in a seperate shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the shootout happened in Inanda on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the second shoout with officers,

“Active crime scene in Inanda where two suspects were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police”

The incident comes just hours after three suspects who were wanted for at least ten cases of murder were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police in KZN.

This is a developing story

