Here’s how many Johannesburg motorists were arrested for drunk driving last week

JMPD Chief Commissioner Patrick Jaca stated that the police will not tolerate behaviour that endangers the people of Johannesburg.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has continued its post-festive season drive to arrest drunk drivers.

JMPD averaged roughly 32 drunk driving arrests per day last week as it conducted high-visibility roadblocks and multidisciplinary operations across the city.

‘You will be arrested’

Between 19 and 25 January, JMPD secured 225 arrests related to drunk driving, one of the highest weekly tallies since the beginning of December.

JMPD said the operation would continue until “the rule of law is maintained”, stating the numbers reflected an overall disregard for the law.

“It is deeply troubling that 225 motorists made the conscious decision to get behind the wheel while intoxicated in just one week.

“Our message is clear: if you choose to drink and drive, you will be arrested. We will not tolerate behaviour that endangers our community,” stated JMPD Chief Commissioner Patrick Jaca.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said the arrests helped prevent tragedies and protected the lives of the city’s people.

“JMPD urges all road users to exercise responsibility. If you plan to consume alcohol, please arrange for alternative transport, utilise e-hailing services, or designate a sober driver.

What happens after a drunk driving arrest?

The legal limit for the concentration of alcohol in a driver’s blood in 0.05 grams per 100 millilitres, and 0.02 grams for professional drivers.

Breath alcohol limits are 0.24 milligrams per 1000 millilitres for civilian drivers and 0.1 for professionals.

Otrebski Attorneys state that common offences that drivers can be arrested for include refusing to provide a blood or breath sample, driving under the influence (DUI) and aggravated DUI, which involve speeding, accidents and injuries.

“In most drunk driving cases, the accused will not be released immediately and must go through a bail process before returning home, especially if the arrest involves a high alcohol reading, an accident, injuries, or a refusal to provide a sample.

“Bail applications for DUI are time-sensitive and can determine whether you spend the night in custody or secure your release the same day,” the firm stated.

Penalties for drunk driving

Simon Dippenaar and Associates (SDA) state that the National Road Traffic Act mandates that a court consider suspending the license of those convicted of drunk driving charges.

Minimum suspension periods include six months for a first offence, five years for a second offence, and 10 years for a third offence.

“Courts weigh public safety, your driving history, your role in the community, and whether a suspension would be disproportionate to the facts.

“Outcomes vary case-by-case [based on] blood alcohol level, accident or injury, record and cooperation, but courts look at deterrence and public safety.

“Expect a fine and/or suspended imprisonment, criminal record on conviction, and the court’s decision on your licence,” SDA concluded.

