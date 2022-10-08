Kidnapped Capetonian woman Anichka Penev found

Citizen Reporter

Police have confirmed that Anichka Penev has been found after the 35-year-old woman was kidnapped on 29 September.

Without providing any details, police confirmed to News24 that Penev was reunited with her family on Friday night.

“She has been safely reunited with her loved ones (and) the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping are still under investigation,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

The Ukrainian national was reportedly found in a shack in Khayelitsha late on Friday night.

Security footage

CCTV footage shared on social media showed Penev being kidnapped outside her workplace in Blackheath.

Penev can be seen being dragged away from her Audi R8, after two cars had blocked her.

She is understood to be the wife of a prominent businessperson in the area.

A R5 million ransom was reportedly demanded.

Rise in kidnappings

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) in February claimed that an increase in syndicates operating in South Africa could be behind the rise in kidnapping cases.

“The increase in national and transnational syndicates in South Africa poses various security threats, including the potential for more kidnappings.

“Organised crime groups may commit the crime because their members include highly skilled people willing to engage in violence. Syndicates also have firearms, vehicles and extensive networks for moving illicit goods.

“Kidnappings are also rising across the country’s borders, for example in Mozambique, and are spilling over into South Africa,” it said.

