Teen arrested for allegedly abducting newborn from hospital

What should have been a day filled with joy was instead fraught with fear after a newborn baby was kidnapped from the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital last week.

Soweto Urban reports that after a woman had given birth to a baby girl by caesarean section on 30 September, the newborn was taken to the hospital’s nursery.

When the mother asked to see the baby, nurses at the hospital quickly realised the infant was missing.

Diepkloof SAPS spokesperson Captain Phephi Matlou told the publication that the mother of the baby then received a phone call, telling her the child was in Finetown, near Ennerdale.

“The hospital alerted the police from Ennerdale and the child was found in a house in Finetown.”

When police arrived at the house, they found the suspect, a teenage girl, at the house. She was immediately arrested, detained at Diepkloof, and taken to the Walter Sisulu juvenile centre in Noordgesig, as she is still a minor.

Matlou said the baby was taken back to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and was safely reunited with her mother. She had not been injured in the incident.

“Due to the suspect being underage, the matter has been referred to the Family, Child and Sexual Offcences Unit, and further investigations are ongoing,” Matlou said.

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Soweto Urban’s website, by Thando Nondywana. Read the original article here.