WATCH: Woman kidnapped in broad daylight in Cape Town – police investigate

Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping of a 35-year-old woman in Cape Town.

It is understood the Ukrainian national was driving an Audi R8 when she was boxed in by two vehicles.

The kidnapping happened just after 10am on Thursday in Ipswich Road, near Saxdown Road, in Blue Downs.

Video of kidnapping

Video footage of the 35-year-old woman being snatched in front of Nioro Plastics went viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the yellow Audi R8 can be seen taking the turn down the main road when a white vehicle stops in front of her.

A group of unknown assailants jump out from the car, and as she tries to evade capture, another vehicle blocks her in before she is snatched and dragged to the getaway car.

Although she tried to fight back, she was eventually pushed into the back of a waiting vehicle and driven away.

Police investigating

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk has appealed to anyone with information about eh incident to contact the authorities.

“SAPS are investigating a kidnapping and an attempted murder case following an incident this morning where a 35-year-old woman was kidnapped. At the time of the incident, she was alone in the car. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

Human trafficking

Meanwhile, according to a report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, kidnapping, abductions and human trafficking have been increasing at an alarming rate, with organised crime set to increase in the near future.

When asked what women can do to protect themselves, criminologist Dr Guy Lamb told The Citizen that while such incidents should always be reported, “when it’s someone who was not doing anything violent or trying to hurt you then, generally, it’s quite difficult for the police to take action”.

However, criminologist at the University of Cape Town, Dr Annette Hubschle, said it was hard to determine whether or not organised crime was a crisis in SA and in order not to create a panic it was “very important to differentiate between smuggling, human trafficking, kidnapping and gender-based violence”.

