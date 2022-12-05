WATCH: Hijacker shot during SUV theft attempt in KZN

Citizen Reporter

The attempted theft of a Toyota Fortuner SUV did not go as planned for a group of suspects who, for a few seconds, thought they could pull the heist off.

On Saturday, camera footage showed the vehicle parking before the unsuspecting driver is ambushed by armed men in a Mercedes-Benz at the Kingsway and Nelson Palmer roads intersection in Warner Beach on the Durban south coast, South Coast Sun reports.

ALSO READ: How to avoid becoming a drive-thru hijacking victim

Shootout

The driver and passenger exit the car with their arms up, running out of the way when the thieves abruptly reverse the SUV in their getaway attempt.

One of the men exits the SUV as a bystander begins shooting at the group. A shootout lasting less than a minute ensues, in which a hijacker was shot.

Amid the chaos, the wounded hijacker, who appears to have been driving, ramps the car up a hill before spilling out of the vehicle.

He crawls into the Mercedes-Benz parked nearby. His accomplices help him in to the car while one man exits brandishing a large gun.

The group then make their getaway, leaving the SUV behind.

ALSO READ: Man shot dead in botched hijacking in KwaZulu-Natal

Watch the hijacking unfold:

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication South Coast Sun’s website, by. Read the original article here.