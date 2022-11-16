Man shot dead in botched hijacking in KwaZulu-Natal

Citizen Reporter

A man has been fatally shot after allegedly trying to hijack an armed suspect on the Jan Smuts Highway in the Sherwood area of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday evening.

According to Emer-G-Med, paramedics responded to a shooting incident at around 7:30pm and found a man who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and declared him dead on arrival.

“Further information ascertained alleges that the deceased and his accomplices attempted to hijack a man at gunpoint when the victim fired a shot in defence of his life, killing the man. His accomplices fled in an unknown direction,” said Emer-G-Med in a statement.

ALSO READ: New hijacking trend of faking an accident targeting female drivers

The South African Police Service (SAPS) also attended to the scene.

Investigations continue.

Three killed in botched hijacking

In a separate incident in KwaZulu-Natal, on 10 November, police received information about a vehicle that had been hijacked in Ixopo after the driver was kidnapped and dumped in the bushes.

“The vehicle was used in a house robbery that was committed at Thathani area in Highflats. The occupants of the house were held at gunpoint by four armed men. They were robbed of cash, an air gun, cellphones and other valuables,” said Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala in a statement.

Police were immediately alerted of the house robbery and a joint operation was put in place. As the suspects were approached, there was a shoot out. Three suspects were fatally wounded while the fourth managed to flee the scene, said Gwala.

Police recovered four firearms as well as the items that were stolen during the house robbery.

“It was established that the suspects were involved in a business robbery and murder where a Magma Security official was shot and killed. It is alleged that on 29 October 2022 at 05:30, a business robbery occurred at a premises situated on Shepstone Street in Richmond where a group of armed men entered and demanded cash. A vehicle from Magma security was stopped by security guards. A shot was fired by the suspects at the vehicle and it struck a reaction officer from Magma Security and Investigation aged 31 who died at the scene.”

ALSO READ: Hatfield crime: Rape buttons in ladies toilets among solutions to curb scourge