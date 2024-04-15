KZN man sought for kidnapping and attempted murder of wife

The woman lost consciousness and woke up in a sugar cane plantation in Ifafa, approximately 45 kilometres from Amanzimtoti.

Police are searching for a 37-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man for the attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery of his wife.

According to Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), the man’s wife contacted the security company on Sunday requesting assistance to locate her husband and two of his accomplices.

“The female explained that on Wednesday at approximately 13:30, her husband advised her that he needed to visit an attorney to fetch documents and needed her to accompany him. The husband then drove them both to an isolated location in Amanzimtoti.

“While questioning his intentions regarding the unusual location, a man opened her door and dragged her out of the vehicle. Her husband thereafter deprived her of her two cellphones. The man and a second male began strangling her with a rope. Her husband watched and instructed the men to speed up the process while she was being strangled,” Rusa said.

ALSO READ: Warning over Facebook Marketplace in SA after brothers murdered in Gqeberha

WARNING: Photos are graphic and not for sensitive viewers.

Husband & Accomplices Sought For Attempted Murder Of Wife: Amanzimtoti – KZN



Via Reaction Unit SA:



37-year-old Ramit Anee Rudh is being sought for the Attempted Murder, Kidnapping and Robbery of his 34-year-old wife.



The victim contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)… pic.twitter.com/suPtfOq01y — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 14, 2024

Murder plot

Rusa said the woman lost consciousness and woke up in a sugar cane plantation in Ifafa, approximately 45 kilometres from Amanzimtoti.

“The woman later established that R34 000 in cash and transferred from her bank account. She believed that her own money was used to pay the suspects to kill her. The female has since received multiple voice notes and calls from unfamiliar numbers from individuals informing her that they were going to kill her if the matter was pursued.”

Investigations

Rusa added that a criminal case was registered at the Amanzimtoti Saps.

“The investigating officer informed a Reaction Officer during a telephonic conversation that the suspects have been evading police since the matter was reported. He requested that the information be circulated in an attempt to apprehend the trio.

“The victim and the investigating officer has granted permission for the use of the images published. The victim’s car remains unrecovered. The suspects are considered dangerous and should not be approached,” Rusa said.

The Citizen has contacted KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda for comment, but there was no response. His comments will be added once received.

ALSO READ: Murder or suicide? – KZN traditional healer’s body found decomposing